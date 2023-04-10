BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bellwood man is facing charges after he was accused of choking and punching a woman.

Bellwood Borough police were sent to a home along North 4th Street on Tuesday, April 4 after the woman reported a physical altercation between her and Gerald Hollabaugh III, 36. When police arrived at the home shortly after 8:30 p.m., the woman told officers Hollabaugh took off when she called the police.

According to the criminal complaint, the woman said she and Hollabaugh were arguing when he pushed her head back and choked her with his other hand against a bench. She also claimed Hollabaugh punched her four or five times in the face.

The woman told officers Hollabaugh has “done this before” but this incident was worse, according to court documents. Police noted red marks could be seen on the woman’s neck and face that looked like finger marks.

Officers searched for Hollabaugh at a home along North 10th Street but were unable to find him. Police said Hollabaugh later spoke to an officer during a phone call.

According to the criminal complaint, Hollabaugh told the officer “I am not telling you where I am and if you make contact with me you are gonna have to kill me.” Hollabaugh also said he had a pistol he claimed the woman tried to steal from him. He then allegedly said “f*** off” to the officer before hanging up.

Hollabaugh was arraigned on Thursday, April 6 and placed in the Blair County Prison where he’s being held on $75,000 bail. He’s charged with one felony count of aggravated assault, one misdemeanor count of simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment.