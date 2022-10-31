CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County man is facing charges after allegedly exposing himself to a young child in the bathroom of Ollie’s in Clearfield, court documents show.

According to police, they were called to Ollie’s on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 29, about a man, later identified as James Schmoke, 60, of Curwensville, exposing himself to a child and getting into a physical confrontation with the child’s father.

James Schmoke, 60 (Clearfield County Prison)

When Lawrence Township Police arrived at the store, they reportedly found the child and his parents outside in the parking lot. While speaking with the child while with his parents, the child said they were in the stall when a man got in with him and started “waving” his genitals before running out of the bathroom.

The father reportedly told police the child told him what happened and he ran to the bathroom but it was empty. He said to police that the child pointed Schmoke out to him and he shoved the man before the child’s mother and other employees pulled him away from the situation.

The child pointed out Schmoke, who was inside the store at the time. According to the criminal complaint, Schmoke claimed he was in the stall when the child walked in. He allegedly changed his story when talking to another officer saying he saw the kid in the bathroom and decided to wait outside.

Police said that employees were able to show them footage from outside of the bathroom. Police noted that they saw the child enter the bathroom and a minute later Schmoke entered the bathroom. The child was reportedly seen running out of the bathroom moments later.

Schmoke was taken into custody and charged with corruption of minors and indecent exposure. He was placed in Clearfield County prison unable to post a $25,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 2.