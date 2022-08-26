HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Wrightsville man is facing charges after being accused of molesting a preteen in the office of the grocery store of a local farm.

State police were called to the grocery store of Agape Farm on Rapture Street in Shirley Township after receiving a report about 55-year-old Richard Fritz.

Richard Fritz, 55 (Huntingdon County Prison)

Fritz was accused by the girl of having her in the office in June and rubbing her shoulders before moving his hands to her chest and making comments about her physique. The girl told police that his hands went lower and to other parts of her body, according to court documents.

The criminal complaint shows that Fritz denied the allegations when interviewed. It was noted that he was being very vague with answers. The trooper told him they didn’t believe he would pass a lie detector test after Fritz was asked if he’d pass one and he “guessed” that he “probably should.”

Through the interview, Fritz admitted to rubbing her shoulders and touching her chest but continued to deny the rest of the allegations, the trooper’s report reads.

It’s unclear what role, if any, Fritz played in the operations of the grocery store of Agape Farms as the report reads that the alleged event happened in an office. Agape Retreat, at the same address, is owned by Jesus Ministries. The company has not responded to WTAJ’s request for comment.

Fritz is now facing charges of corruption of minors and indecent assault of someone under 13 years of age. He was placed in Huntingdon County Prison on $100,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 7.