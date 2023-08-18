CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County man is behind bars after he was accused of groping a woman at a party and then threatening to molest her.

Gregory Kay Jr., 45, of Houtzdale was told to leave the party after he allegedly groped the woman while she was bent over talking to another person. State police were called to a home in Houtzdale Borough on Thursday, Aug. 17 at 11:30 p.m. when a man reported Kay for causing a disturbance and refusing to leave.

After arriving at the home, troopers spoke to the man who said there was a party going on and that Kay had been told to leave. According to a criminal complaint, Kay was told to leave the party several times after he inappropriately touched the woman, but did not do so for 10 minutes.

The man told state police that Kay left the house but was in the parking lot of the home and was yelling at him. The man also claimed Kay eventually left on a bicycle, but that he said he would wait for the woman to leave the party, follow her home and molest her, according to the complaint.

Troopers spoke to the woman about the incident who they noted was visibly shaken and upset. She told police she did not give Kay consent to touch her.

Kay was later found at his home where state police asked to talk with him. According to the criminal complaint, Kay said “I didn’t do it” before troopers asked him any questions. When Kay was asked what he meant, he allegedly said “I just did not do it.”

Kay was arrested and taken to the state police barracks in Clearfield. Troopers noted in court documents Kay allegedly said he was going to “blow their brains out” when he was told what witnesses said happened.

He was arraigned on Friday and taken to the Clearfield County Prison where he’s being held on $75,000 cash bail. His charges include misdemeanor indecent assault, harassment, three counts of terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.