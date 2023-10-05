BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man is facing charges after he was accused of hitting a vehicle on I-99 and waving a machete at another driver in a road rage incident.

Anthony Morrison, 19, was allegedly driving a yellow Pontiac north on I-99 Thursday morning when two people claimed he tailgated them before aggressively passing them.

State police were initially called to a reported road rage crash at 7:23 a.m. Troopers first spoke to a woman who said she was driving on the highway when Morrison began aggressively tailgating her vehicle and hit her bumper three times.

According to a criminal complaint, the woman claimed she was in fear for her well-being because she felt that she could have lost control of her vehicle and crashed. Morrison allegedly passed the woman and ran her off the road without stopping.

Troopers noted in court documents a fresh scratch was seen on the rear bumper of the woman’s vehicle.

State police then spoke to another woman who also claimed Morrison was driving aggressively behind her. She told troopers Morrison unsafely passed her vehicle and almost ran her off the road. According to the complaint, this is when Morrison allegedly waved a machete out of the driver’s side window of his vehicle.

Morrison and his yellow Pontiac were later found by troopers who noted in the complaint a machete was found inside the vehicle. He was taken to the state police barracks in Rockview where he was questioned about the incidents.

When speaking with troopers, Morrison claimed he was late for work and the car in front of him was driving too slowly. According to the complaint, he allegedly admitted he stuck the machete out the window but said he just wanted the other cars to know he had it and to stay away from him.

Morrison also told state police he didn’t think he hit anyone with his vehicle and he was trying to drive as close as possible hoping they would speed up, according to the complaint.

Morrison was arraigned and released on $50,000 unsecured bail. He’s charged with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, two counts of assault, two counts of recklessly endangering another person and 11 summary traffic charges.