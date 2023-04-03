STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man is locked up after he was accused of assaulting minors and buying them alcohol while downtown, police said.

Timothy Mason, 45, mugshot, via Centre County Prison

Timothy Mason, 45, of no fixed address, followed the kids to different businesses around town and inappropriately touched them after he bought them alcohol, State College police wrote in the charges filed.

A search of his name revealed that he was a registered sex offender, police wrote in the criminal complaint. He is accused of indecently assaulting two kids at McLanahan’s Market and Urban Outfitters after he bought them Four Lokos, police wrote.

Mason was going by the name “Mark” but was identified after an employee, who recognized him from the day before when he was with the kids inside the store, saw him right outside the Urban Outfitters store while police were there investigating.

Mason made sexual comments to the kids while inside Sheetz Thursday, March 30, evening, police wrote. He was asked to buy them alcohol, but he was denied purchase by the cashier.

They then went to McLanahan’s, police wrote, where Mason inappropriately touched one of the minors before buying alcohol for the kids.

On the way to Urban Outfitters, Mason continued to make sexual comments. According to the complaint, once inside the store, he sexually assaulted the kids before the manager called security, prompting him to leave.

During the investigation, police went to Urban Outfitters Saturday to get video footage, and while talking to the manager, police wrote, that the employee looked out the front window and saw Mason. Officers then went outside to talk to him about the incident.

Mason faces misdemeanor charges of corruption of minors, indecent assault of a person less than 16 years old, selling or furnishing liquor to a minor and unlawfully furnishing liquor, malt, or brewed beverages to a person.

Mason is currently behind bars at Centre County Prison with bail denied by Magisterial District Judge Kelly Gillette-Walker citing “public safety concern, no fixed address or ties to community, alcohol issues,” according to online court documents.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 12.