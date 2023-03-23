BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Alum Bank man is facing charges in Blair County after allegedly causing a contusion and laceration to a 5-year-old’s forehead with his cell phone, state police report.

According to court documents, 34-year-old Joshua Troutman is facing charges after state police were contacted by a youth worker March 11 for a reported assault on a child.

Troopers noted when talking to the child that there was a contusion and laceration on their forehead. The child allegedly told them he was hit in the head by Troutman with a cell phone.

On March 15, while in the Blair County Courthouse, Troutman claimed to troopers that he threw a bottle of lotion, not a cell phone, and that the two were throwing things back and forth at each other.

Troutman was charged with simple assault and was placed in Blair County Prison. He has since posted $25,000 bail for his release, court documents show.