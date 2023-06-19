CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield man is facing charges after police allege he kicked in a door and stole from a tenant that he’s subleasing to.

Michael McCreadie. 44 (Clearfield County Prison)

Michael McCreadie, 44, is facing trespassing charges, among others after being arrested on Thursday for kicking in the door at a tenant’s residence and taking personal documents.

Police received a call Thursday, June 15, from a man stating that McCreadie had just “kicked in” his door, was trying to fight him and threaten to bring guns, before leaving with his personal documents, according to the criminal complaint.

When police arrived, the man told police he and his family currently rent the place from McCreadie, who rents it from someone else. McCreadie and the victim had been speaking on the front porch about the rent money when the victim said he did not have the money yet, police noted in the complaint.

The victim told police that McCreadie then kicked in the door, went inside and started grabbing financial documents. The victim asked McCreadie to leave when he allegedly started swinging at the victim. According to the police report, the victim was able to avoid the strikes. The victim then claimed McCreadie said that his “boys” would be back with guns to remove the victim from the residence.

Police found McCreadie along Route 879 and he was taken into custody without issue. According to the complaint, McCreadie told police he does rent the residence and had not lived there for about two months.

McCreadie is facing felony trespassing, simple assault, and theft by unlawful taking-moving property. He is currently out of jail after posting $50,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 21.