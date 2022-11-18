SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One of the seven adults accused of kidnapping and killing 19-year-old Hayden Garreffa is now facing allegations that he raped a young girl.

Thomas Rivera, 20, of Johnstown, is being accused of raping a young girl, who was 13 at the time, earlier this year, according to charges filed by the Windber Police Department. The girl told officers that they were messaging via Snapchat about having a sexual relationship. Rivera eventually went to her house where the alleged incident happened, police noted.

While at her house, Rivera took a shower, went to the girl’s room, and then raped her, police wrote in the criminal complaint. The girl reported to police that she told Rivera she did not want to have sex anymore and told him no multiple times, though he proceeded to rape her.

Police noted that Rivera’s t-shirt was found in the girl’s bedroom, and a witness claimed to have seen Rivera leaving the home.

Rivera now faces felony counts of rape, statutory sexual assault, sexual assault, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor. These charges are in addition to felony counts of kidnapping, criminal homicide, aggravated assault and other related charges for his alleged involvement in the brutal killing of Gareffa in October.

A $75,000 cash bail was set in this rape case, and he is currently lodged in Somerset County Prison. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 23.