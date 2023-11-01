BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A possible multi-state crime spree took a hit after an Indiana man was arrested in Bedford County.

Jason L. Frank, 46 (Bedford County Prison)

Jason L. Frank, 46, of Valparaiso, Ind., was arrested around 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30 after allegedly jumping the fence at Kennametal after the supervisor approached him and another man.

According to the criminal complaint, State Police were called to the business on Chalybeate Road for a report of two suspicious men and a white truck. While en route, troopers were informed that one of the men, later identified as Jason Frank, jumped the fence and left on foot. He was found a few blocks from the business.

Police said they were able to identify Frank and discovered he had various arrest warrants and was detained. Frank also allegedly told troopers that he was with his son, only identified as “Tony Frank,” and they were at Kennametal to buy a drum to grow marijuana in.

Troopers then spoke with a supervisor at Kennametal who said they were told by employees that the two were inside of the building and claiming they were there to “pick stuff up,” the complaint reads. The supervisor claimed that when they approached the duo, they tried to leave, saying they’d come back another time. Tony got into the white truck before the supervisor continued trying to talk to Jason who claimed he had to leave because his daughter was in labor.

According to the complaint, the supervisor told police Jason then jumped the fence and took off towards Bedford as Tony drove through the gate, damaging it in the process.

When later interviewed by state police, Jason claimed that Tony drove through the gate because his girlfriend was with him and going into labor, the complaint reads. Police noted that multiple units went to UPMC Bedford and could not find the white truck in question.

It was also noted in the troopers’ report that Jason left his phone in the white truck. Troopers said they called Jason’s phone and someone answered. The person claimed they knew Tony but they were currently out of state.

According to the complaint, troopers believe that Jason and Tony are involved in a theft ring targeting metal facilities across the country. Jason allegedly has an active arrest warrant out of Venango County where he claimed to be affiliated with the Matric Group facility and arrived to pick up scrap metals.

Troopers noted they found Jason had multiple warrants out of multiple states for similar conduct.

As of this writing, Tony Frank/Anthony Frank cannot be found in Pennsylvania court dockets. Jason, however, has been charged with criminal trespassing at this time and was placed in Bedford County Prison with bail set at $100,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 8.