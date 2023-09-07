CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clinton County man is facing charges after he allegedly pointed at gun at the driver of a tractor-trailer on I-80 in Clearfield County.

Jeffrey Sawyer, 58, of Mill Hall, was accused by the driver of pulling up next to the tractor-trailer and pointing a 9mm handgun. The incident occurred on July 9 as Sawyer was driving his Dodge Ram pickup truck east on Interstate 80 in Union Township.

According to a criminal complaint, Sawyer became angry when the driver of the tractor-trailer when he believed he was cut off when the driver changed lanes in front of him. When the driver moved back into the right lane, Sawyer allegedly pulled up beside the tractor-trailer and pointed the gun.

During an investigation by state police, Sawyer was found to not have a current permit to carry a concealed firearm, according to court documents. Troopers also noted the gun was loaded and concealed in the center console of his truck.

Sawyer was arraigned on Aug. 31 and released on $15,000 unsecured bail. He’s charged with recklessly endangering another person and carrying a firearm without a license.