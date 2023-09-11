BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Blair County man is facing felony charges after he was accused of raping and sexually assaulting a boy over multiple years while he was living in Altoona.

State police opened an investigation into Cory Matley, 24, in June 2022 to investigate allegations that he had sexually assaulted a juvenile who was from the ages of 4 to 12 when the incidents occurred.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim now a teen told authorities during a forensic interview that Matley forced him to watch pornography and described several incidents in which Matley would forcibly assault him.

State police questioned Matley in July about about the alleged assaults. According to the complaint, Matley told troopers the sexual incidents began when he was 13 years old and continued until approximately five years ago.

Matley allegedly claimed the sexual assaults occurred only once or twice but other sexual-related incidents also happened.

Matley was arraigned Monday morning and released on $200,000 unsecured bail. He’s charged with felony rape, deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and misdemeanor indecent assault.