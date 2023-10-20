CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County man is facing over 700 felony charges after he was accused of raping and sexually assaulting a young girl for five years.

Edward McGuire Sr., 73, of Morrisdale, is in jail after he was originally charged on Wednesday, Oct. 18 for allegedly having sexually assaulted a 6-year-old girl at his home. He’s facing five charges in the case.

Edward McGuire Sr., 73, of Morrisdale. Image provided by the Clearfield County Prison.

New allegations against McGuire surfaced Thursday when a teenage girl claimed he raped her from the time she was five years old until she turned 10. According to a criminal complaint, the teen told authorities she would go to McGuire’s house in Graham Township.

She claimed McGuire would sexually assault her in his bathroom and also took her to his bedroom where he would rape her. State police noted in court documents the acts occurred at McGuire’s home while he and the child were alone.

McGuire is being held at the Clearfield County Prison after District Judge James Glass denied his bail citing McGuire as an “extreme threat to children.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

He’s charged with 144 counts of felony rape of a child, 144 counts of statutory sexual assault, 144 counts of aggravated indecent assault, of a person less than 13 years old, 144 counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age and 144 counts of corruption of minors.