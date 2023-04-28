SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man is facing felony charges after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl at his home.

Shane Kelly, 22, was reported to the Conemaugh Township Police Department in January after a person claimed he talked about having communications and sexual relations with a student from an area high school. According to police, an investigation into the allegations revealed the juvenile was a 13-year-old girl.

Kelly was questioned by officers on Jan. 25. According to the criminal complaint, he admitted to communicating with the girl and said they met in person on at least one occasion the year prior.

During the in-person meeting, Kelly told police he picked the girl up at her house and took her to his house where they “did do stuff this time.” When officers asked Kelly if “this stuff” included kissing and nudity he said “yes,” according to court documents. Police noted Kelly consented to have his phone searched.

Authorities later interviewed the girl at the Somerset County Child Advocacy Center on Feb. 2. The juvenile said Kelly first contacted her on social media when she was 12. She said she told Kelly how old she was and he understood.

Shortly after her 13th birthday in 2022, the girl said Kelly picked her up and he took her to his house when no one was home. She then claimed he took her to a bedroom where he got “touchy” and aggressively removed her clothing, according to the criminal complaint.

The teen told police Kelly was trying to have sex with her and she kept saying “no” to which Kelly allegedly said, “I don’t care.” She claimed Kelly had sex with her anyway.

On April 7, a U.S. Secret Services agent provided police with search results of both Kelly’s and the juvenile’s cell phones. According to the criminal complaint, Kelly and the girl had numerous Facetime and phone calls that were documented.

Kelly was arraigned on Friday, April 28 and released on $20,000 bail. He’s facing felony charges of statutory sexual assault, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age and corruption of minors.