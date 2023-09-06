ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Duncansville man is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges after he was accused of inappropriately touching a young girl.

Matthew Sisco, 43, was arraigned on Friday, Sept. 1 for 13 charges stemming from alleged incidents that occurred in 2020.

According to a criminal complaint, Altoona police received a ChildLine report in June 2022 when a woman reported that Sisco had inappropriately touched her daughter. The woman claimed the incidents took place between June 1, 2020, through June 26, 2020, when her daughter was 9 years old.

The girl was later interviewed at a child advocacy center. She told authorities Sisco had assaulted her multiple times and all the incidents occurred in her bedroom.

The girl claimed Sisco would enter her room and start rubbing her back. This is when he allegedly sexually assaulted the girl and would put his hands under her clothing.

According to the complaint, the girl said Sisco told her “Don’t tell your mother” before he left her room.

Police said the girl’s mother took a cell phone video of her confronting Sico about the allegations. In the video, Sisco allegedly told the woman that the girl “pushed that s*** that was going on,” according to court documents.

Sisco allegedly admitted to the woman that he did touch the girl but said he couldn’t remember a lot of the stuff he did. When Sisco was questioned by police, he claimed he had suffered from memory loss and was only able to recall one instance where the girl asked him to feel her shorts.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Police spoke to the girl in July who claimed Sisco had been assaulted six times. She also claimed Sisco asked her to touch him multiple times and would repeatedly ask after she said no.

Sisco was released on $50,000 unsecured bail following his arraignment. He’s charged with six felony counts of corruption of minors and seven misdemeanor counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age.