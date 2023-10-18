CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County man is facing child rape charges for allegedly having sexually assaulted a 6-year-old girl at his home.

Edward McGuire Sr., 73, of Morrisdale, was accused of having indecent contact with the child while she was visiting a family member. According to a criminal complaint, the incident happened on Aug. 27 at McGuire’s residence in Graham Township when the girl went to use the bathroom.

The child claimed McGuire came into the bathroom and sexually assaulted her. McGuire was questioned by state police on Oct. 9 and allegedly admitted to having indecent contact with the girl.

McGuire was arraigned on Wednesday afternoon and taken to the Clearfield County Prison where he’s being held on $150,000 bail. He’s charged with felony involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, rape of a child, sexual assault, indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age and corruption of minors.