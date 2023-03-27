BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Blair County man is facing charges after he was accused of shooting at his tenant with a .22 caliber rifle.

State police were called to a residence along Burns Drive in Tyrone Township for a reported shooting on Sunday, March 26. At 5:26 p.m., troopers arrived at the scene and spoke to a man who claimed he was shot at by his landlord, Craig Burns, 62.

According to the criminal complaint, the man said he heard a gunshot outside and opened his front door to look out. He said he heard another gunshot and thought it hit a wooden doorway above him. The man claimed he heard two other shots that struck below the man’s feet and hit the rear window of his vehicle shattering the glass.

The man told troopers he left his residence through the back and ran to a neighbor to call 911. He further claimed Burns owned a .22 rifle and believed the gunshots sounded like they came from a .22 caliber gun.

According to court documents, an initial analysis by a state police forensics unit found the trajectory of the shots had come from Burns’s carport area. Troopers searched Burns’s residence and found what they described as a black rifle and ammo.

While searching the scene, troopers found two bullet holes in the man’s residence and one bullet hole in the headliner of his vehicle parked in the driveway.

Burns was later found riding an ATV on Skelp Mountain Road and arrested by state police. Burns told troopers he didn’t shoot his rifle but had shot it several days ago. Troopers noted in court documents Burns was a convicted felon and was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

When questioned by state police, Burns said he had issues with his neighbors stealing from him but denied shooting at them. According to the criminal complaint, he admitted to owning two .22 caliber rifles, one being semi-automatic he said he shot two days ago. Burns maintained he didn’t see any of his neighbors outside and claimed he was driving his ATV before he was stopped.

Burns was arraigned on Monday, March 27 and placed in the Blair County Prison where he’s being held on $100,000 bail. He’s charged with one felony count of possession of a firearm prohibited, one felony count of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and three misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, April, 4.