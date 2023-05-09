BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Riddlesburg man is charged with felony aggravated cruelty to animals after he was accused of shooting and killing a cat with a pellet gun.

Shane Rickabaugh, 35, was accused after the cat’s owner said he shot it earlier in the day on Dec. 3, 2022, and found the cat dead on their property.

State police responded to the incident at the property along Paris Road in Broad Top Township. According to the criminal complaint, the owner told troopers her father watched Rickabaugh shoot the cat.

When troopers interviewed the owner’s father, he claimed he was sitting in his house when he looked out of a window and saw Rickabaugh shoo the cat away from one of his vehicles. The cat went down onto Paris Road before Rickabaugh allegedly went inside his house to get a gun. The father told state police Rickabaugh came back outside and shot at the cat twice while it was standing on the road which was off his property, according to the criminal complaint.

The owner also told troopers she couldn’t find any signs of blood or wounds but did find a hard object in the hide of the cat. Troopers noted in court documents they were able to cut the object out of the cat’s hide and found it was a pellet from a pellet gun.

Rickabaugh was arraigned on Tuesday, May 9 and released on $10,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, May 24.