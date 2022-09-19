ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Duncansville man was taken into custody after Altoona police said they watched him smack a woman across the face Sunday afternoon at an Altoona Sheetz.

Police were called to the Sheetz on 25th Avenue near the Altoona Campus around 2 p.m. Sept. 18 for the report of a man and woman arguing and cursing in the outdoor seating section of the store.

Upon arrival, police were able to separate the two, who said they were waiting for a ride. While watching from a distance until their ride came, police said they saw 46-year-old Marvin Sollenberger get into the woman’s face again and smack her across her left cheek, the affidavit shows.

Police took Sollenberger into custody. According to the criminal complaint, police noticed a red mark and laceration on the woman’s hip. She reportedly told the officer that Sollenberger hit her with a tape measurer while they were working on a job near the Altoona Campus.

While being processed at the Altoona Police Department, Sollenberger spit on one of them, according to the criminal complaint. He also told officers he’s beaten up police and correction officers before and he wanted to fight them. He reportedly claimed when he got out he would find the woman and “break her jaw.”

Sollenberger was placed in Blair County Prison without bail, citing the threats of violence he made toward numerous people.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 28.