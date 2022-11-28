BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man is facing charges after police said he stole $4,800 worth of Pennsylvania Lottery tickets from the place he was working.

Tyrone police said the investigation led to charges for 43-year-old James McAleer after a total of 10 packs of tickets were stolen from the Puff Super Value on Pennsylvania Avenue between Feb. 2021 and June 2021.

According to the affidavit, Tyrone police were able to use records from the Pennsylvania Lottery that showed when these packs were activated to show they were all allegedly during McAleer’s work hours. Furthermore, a manager at the store reportedly explained to investigators while watching surveillance footage that McAleer was activating lottery tickets.

Police were able to take the records from the PA Lottery a step further and traced McAleer to a Sheetz store in the borough and reported that they saw him cashing numerous tickets on security footage at the exact dates and times the PA Lottery records showed, according to the criminal complaint.

It’s unclear how much money may have been gotten from winning tickets or selling the tickets on the street, but police noted the face value of all 10 packs was $4,800.

McAleer was arraigned and given $25,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 6.