BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Hollidaysburg man is facing felony charges after he was accused of stealing a woman’s van and jumping into the river behind Legion Park during a police chase.

Joseph Hale, 44, was arrested at Dairy Queen along North Juniata Street after police said he fled from officers in the stolen van on Monday, May 22. Blair Township police were originally sent to a Comfort Inn along Patchway Road at 8 a.m. for vehicle theft.

A woman told police that Hale came to the hotel and took her 2015 Chrysler Town & Country, according to a criminal complaint. She claimed she knew it was him because she watched him take it and said he slashed her tires sometime between Sunday and Monday.

Police were sent back to the Comfort Inn at 9:43 a.m. when the woman reported seeing Hale driving up and down the road near the hotel. According to the complaint, Hale sent the woman text messages saying she can “go **** herself” and “to politely tell the officer to suck my ****.”

The woman later reported seeing Hale driving the van into Martin’s parking lot along Glimcher Drive at 12:16 p.m. Officers searched the area but were unable to find him until he was seen at Wendy’s, according to the complaint. Police noted Hale had a felony warrant through the Blair County Sheriff’s Department.

When police attempted to stop Hale, he drove around the Wendy’s parking lot and drove back onto the main road. Police chased Hale through parking lots and roadways surrounding Plank Road in Duncansville before Hale entered a trailer park behind the Hollidaysburg Plaza, according to the complaint.

Hale allegedly drove through yards in the trailer park to get to Legion Park where he left the van and ran on foot. According to police, the Duncansville Borough police chief chased after Hale and determined he jumped into the river behind the park concession stands and believed he was heading west along the river bank.

Hale was arrested by PA Game Commission officers who saw him at Dairy Queen a short time later, according to the complaint. He was arraigned late Monday and taken to the Blair County Prison where he’s being held on $100,000 bail.

He’s charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, theft, receiving stolen property, stalking and various traffic-related charges.