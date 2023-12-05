CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Osceola Mills man was arrested this week after allegedly threatening to kill a McDonald’s manager over the weekend.

Nasir Hakem Johnson, 18, was charged with making terroristic threats against a manager of the McDonald’s on Front Street in Philipsburg on Dec. 2 over the service he was provided.

According to the criminal complaint, a manager told police that Johnson got into an argument with them and tried to get them to leave the property to fight. Johnson then allegedly began telling the manager he would get his gun and kill him as he left the building.

The manager wrote in a statement to police that Johnson said “I will kill you. I go get my gun, I’ll call my people to shoot you,” the complaint reads.

Johnson was arraigned Monday morning and released after posting $50,000 through a bail bondsman.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 13.