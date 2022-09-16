SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man is facing charges after state police were told he held a loaded gun to a woman’s chest and threatened to kill her and then himself.

On Wednesday, Sept. 14, around 3 p.m., state police in Somerset were called to Jenner Township after a woman alleged she had been assaulted by 32-year-old Zachary Thomas Damico, of Friedens, more than once in the past few weeks, according to charges filed. She told state police that the assaults happened on Aug. 28 and Sept. 1.

On Aug. 28, Damico physically assaulted her at her apartment in Cambria County – which is when she said their issues began, according to the criminal complaint.

On Sept. 1, Damico and the woman were sitting in his vehicle in a parking lot when she alleged he pulled out a Glock pistol. He then drove them to her father’s workplace where the two got into an argument that turned violent, police noted.

The woman went on to tell police that Damico held the loaded gun to her chest and threatened to “kill her first and then kill himself,” according to the affidavit. She said he went back and forth pointing the gun at her and then at himself and then back at her, causing her to fear for her life because she thought he was going to shoot her.

After a short while, Damico reportedly walked around the other side of the building, and the woman heard a gunshot. She told police that she panicked and went to look for Damico who was laying on the ground with the pistol on his thigh, though she claimed she found no injuries on him.

Given the circumstances explained to state police, they charged Damico with simple assault, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and harassment. An unsecured bail of $50,000 was set on Thursday, Sept. 15.

Damico’s preliminary hearing is slated for Sept. 28.