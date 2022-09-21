ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges after he was accused of stealing a pair of lawn chairs Tuesday and later threatening to kill his roommate.

Kenneth Baney, 54, of Altoona.

Police were called to a home on 24th Street after Kenneth Baney, 54, was accused by his roommates of threatening to kill one of them with a knife, according to court documents.

The roommates at the home told police Baney stole a package containing two lawn chairs after they were placed inside the living room. The two claimed they had problems with Baney stealing belongings from them in the past.

After one of the roommates confronted Baney about the chairs, the two men reportedly started pushing each other. a witness said Baney pulled out a four to six-inch switchblade and held it to the roommate’s neck and said “do you want your throat slit?” according to court documents.

Baney reportedly punched the roommate in the shoulder and threatened to kill him a second time. He then left the home after the roommate told him they were calling the police, according to the criminal complaint.

Officers searched the area for Baney but didn’t find him until he came back to the home 30 minutes later. According to Altoona police, officers spoke to Baney through his bedroom door after he locked himself inside. After an hour and a half, police convinced Baney to walk out of his room where he was placed under arrest.

As police searched Baney’s room, they reportedly found the two lawn chairs still wrapped in plastic and unopened.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Baney was arraigned Wednesday morning and placed in Blair County Prison on $75,000 bail. He faces several misdemeanor charges including terroristic threats, assault, theft, receiving stolen property and other related charges.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 28.