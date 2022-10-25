CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Mount Union man was charged after being accused of trying to meet what he thought was a 15-year-old girl by 814 Pred Hunters in Clearfield, according to police.

Keith Welch, 32, from Mount Union, is the 6th man accused by the group in the past 5 weeks of attempting, through messaging apps, to meet an alleged teen for sex.

On Oct. 10, police were called to Sheetz in Clearfield to find the 814 Pred Hunters group with Welch, who was detained by an officer. The group reportedly had another white binder full of printouts of messages between Welch and the “teen,” including explicit images from him.

Welch reportedly admitted to police that he acknowledge the girl was 15 and that all the messages were from him and his phone.

Welch is currently out on a $75,000 bond, according to court documents.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 26