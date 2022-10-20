CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County man is in jail after being accused of trying to lure what he thought was a teen to the Snappy’s in Clearfield, according to police.

Kenneth Klingler, 31, of Brisbin, was reportedly accused and confronted by the 814 Pred Hunter group, making him the 5th person the group has accused in 4 weeks.

Kenneth Klingler, 31 (Clearfield County Prison)

According to the criminal complaint, a Lawrence Township officer was contacted by a Clearfield officer on Tues. Oct. 18, about the group being at Snappy’s, confronting Klingler, and that it was being streamed on social media.

The officer arrived and detained Klingler. Police said they were given a packet from the group that contained messages and photos sent between Klingler and what he thought was a 15-year-old girl.

Police noted in the affidavit that when Klingler was told the girl was only 15, he replied “cute.” One message from Klingler allegedly asked the teen if he could film them having sex and said they could in the Snappy’s bathroom because there’s “not that many people around,” the affidavit continued.

Klingler was taken back to the police station and placed in a holding cell. Police said Klingler admitted to knowing the girl was underage as they talked

Klingler was arraigned and placed in Clearfield County Prison on $50,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 26.