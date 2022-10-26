CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Weedville man is facing charges after becoming the 8th man to be accused by a social media group of trying to meet a teen for sex.

According to police, they were called to a skate park in Clearfield by the 814 Pred Hunters group on Oct. 25, claiming that 24-year-old Cody Fye was there to meet what he believed was a 15-year-old girl to have sex.

Police say they were given another white binder full of printouts of the messages between Fye and the decoy that he thought was just 15 years old.

In the criminal complaint, police noted they read various sexual messages sent from Fye after acknowledging that the girl was only 15, including sexual positions and wanting to have intercourse 3 to 4 times. He allegedly mentioned bringing condoms and was later found with condoms on him.

Police took Fye to the precinct to interview him. He allegedly admitted to the messages being from him and that he “made a mistake,” the complaint shows.

It was also discovered he was on probation for a similar incident.

Fye was arranged and placed in Clearfield County Prison on $75,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 2.