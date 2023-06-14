HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon County man is facing charges after state police said multiple drugs and a gun were found during a traffic stop.

Kevin Stapleton, 49, of Mapleton Depot, had a warrant for his arrest when the Chevrolet Monte Carlo he was riding in was pulled over by state police on Jan. 26, according to a criminal complaint. Troopers said the car’s left and right brake lights were not working and it was registered to a person who had two active bench warrants.

The car was pulled over at the intersection of West Poplar Street and North Division Street in Mount Union. When a state trooper spoke to the driver, Stapleton was in the passenger seat and known to state police from a previous drug-related incident, according to the complaint.

After learning of the warrant against Stapleton, the trooper asked him to get out of the vehicle and placed him under arrest.

According to state police, a tool bag was seen laying on the passenger side floor of the car. When troopers asked Stapleton if there was meth or heroin in the bag, he allegedly said “probably.” He was not asked any further questions after he told troopers “I want to do whole lawyer thing,” according to the complaint.

A K-9 officer was sent to the scene and used a drug-sniffing dog to check the vehicle. State police said the dog gave a positive indication for the presence of narcotics at the bottom door seam of the car.

A search warrant was executed on the vehicle and the following items belonging to Stapleton were found:

9mm handgun

9mm magazine

9mm bullets

Cell phone

Bag containing suspected marijuana

Baggie containing 7.3 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine

Blue wax paper packet containing suspected heroin

Baggie containing 4 grams of suspected fentanyl

Blue pill labeled R031 of alprazolam

Pink pills labeled OP20 of suspected oxycontin

White pills labeled TEVA5517 sildenafil citrate

Capsule red/white pills of txampza

Capsule yellow pill labeled T189 oxycontin

Clear baggie containing orange pills stamped 970 buprenephorine

Clear bag containing 0.87 grams of suspected fentanyl

Five suboxone packets

Empty baggies

Digital scale

Wallet

Large knife

Small black dagger knife

Metal and plastic containers

Stapleton was arraigned on Wednesday, June 14 and placed in the Huntingdon County Prison where he’s being held on $500,000 bail.

He’s charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a firearm prohibited, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a controlled substance and other related charges.