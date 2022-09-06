CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man 53-year-old man from Ramey is sitting in jail after allegedly leading state police on a high-speed chase during Labor Day weekend.

On Sept. 3 around 1 a.m., state police were driving in Beccaria Township on patrol when a dark Jeep Cherokee that was missing a taillight and had no registration light passed them heading in the opposite direction, according to court documents. The trooper turned around and attempted to pull over the Jeep, which was driven by Ronald Hutton.

However, Hutton took off at a high rate of speed, according to the affidavit. Hutton led troopers on a chase from Heverly Blvd to Saint Lawrence Road, allegedly blowing through stop signs and driving on the wrong side of the road. Police also reportedly found out during the chase that Hutton’s registration belonged to a Ford truck, which expired in January.

The chase slowed down when Hutton attempted to turn onto a dirt road, and the trooper used a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver on him. It’s at this point that police were able to identify Hutton, and they found out he had a passenger, as well — both of whom the trooper said he had arrested before.

Hutton was trapped once he went further down the dirt road. In front of him was a closed yellow metal gate across the roadway, and behind him was the trooper’s patrol vehicle, according to court documents. In one last attempt to flee, Hutton allegedly put the Jeep in reverse, rammed into the front of the patrol vehicle (which wedged the driver door shut), put it into drive, and then slammed the gate. Police noted Hutton again reversed and then accelerated forward a second time, smashing the gate and breaking it off its support.

Hutton managed to drive his vehicle over the broken gate and continued through a field, out of view of the trooper.

At 3:45 a.m., troopers arrived at a home at the 11700 block of Tyrone Pike in Jordan Township where they reportedly saw the Jeep parked behind the house. Hutton was arrested after police instructed everyone in the home to exit.

Police said Hutton told them he recently bought the vehicle for $300 without any paperwork exchange. He also told them that he knew his vehicle was illegal and that he had warrants, so he took off because he “didn’t want to go back to jail,” according to the criminal complaint.

Police said they noticed a strong odor of alcohol on Hutton’s breath when they were speaking to him about the incident, though Hutton alleged it was because he had several beers when he got home. Police also noticed a white crust around the inside of Hutton’s nose, and he allegedly admitted to doing a “line of meth” earlier in the day, according to the affidavit.

Inside the Jeep, troopers found a glass smoking device in plain view. Troopers also found out Hutton’s license was DUI suspended.

Damages to the patrol vehicle were estimated at around $5,000, while damages to the gate were estimated at $1,500.

Hutton faces a slew of charges, including felony counts of aggravated assault, criminal mischief and fleeing/eluding an officer. He’s currently lodged in Clearfield County Prison in lieu of a $50,000 cash bail

His preliminary hearing will take place Sept. 7.