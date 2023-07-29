HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Huntingdon County man is facing charges after police say he tried to flee from officers leaving his car to roll into a police cruiser.

Donald Meshyock, 45, was known to not have a valid driver’s license and an active warrant through Pennsylvania State Police, according to a police report. On Friday, July 28, an officer on patrol spotted Meshyock in a gray Volkswagen sedan near the 500 block of Washington Street in Huntingdon Borough. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but Meshyock then fled, according to the police report.

The chase lead Meshyock to a dead-end street where he then fled the vehicle on foot and ran west through the River View Cemetery, according to the report. The sedan that he had been driving began to roll backwards and collided with a police cruiser and a parked truck.

An officer chased after Meshyock and found that he had attempted to enter a house, but the homeowner had refused to let him, according to the report. Police were able to place Meshyock into custody after finding him at the back of the residence.

Officers then obtained a search warrant for the Volkswagen Meshyock had been driving. Through the search, officers found 1.2 ounces of methamphetamine, two scales, a smoking device, a large number of hypodermic needles, over 100 unused plastic baggies, a cellphone, two suspected THC vape pens and SD cards.

Meshyock is facing charges of burglary, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia charges, fleeing and attempting to elude officers, driving under the influence along with several others.

The Huntingdon Borough Police Department received help from the community, the Huntingdon State Police, and the Huntingdon Sheriff’s Department in apprehending Meshyock.