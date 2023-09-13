SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police out of Somerset arrested a man who led them on an 8-mile “slow speed pursuit” on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

The pursuit occurred around 10 p.m. Aug. 30, when troopers were alerted by another Toopr T station about a reckless driver on the PA Turnpike, later identified as John Martin, 61, of Magnolia, Delaware.

According to the police report, Somerset patrol units spotted Martin in a Honda Ridgeline pickup truck around mile marker 105.5 through Lincoln Township. Troopers said he was driving 20 miles per hour in a 55-mile-per-hour work zone and swerving in and out of lanes.

After an 8-mile “slow speed pursuit,” troopers said they were able to finally stop him with a PIT maneuver. He was taken into custody without incident.