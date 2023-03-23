CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An investigation into methamphetamine being sold in the Bellefonte area has led to a man getting locked up.

Three different times over Facebook Messenger, Cameron Miller, 28, agreed to meet a confidential informant (CI) and sell them meth, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Spring Township police.

Cameron Miller mugshot via Centre County Prison

The Office of the Attorney General and the Centre County Drug Task Force also assisted township police in the investigation, police wrote in a Facebook post. It started in August.

A taser had to be used to take Miller into custody, police wrote. 43 grams of meth along with packaging materials, scales and drug paraphernalia were found during a search warrant at his home.

One of the buys took place at Miller’s home along Hillrise Drive, and when the CI got there, they were told to head straight to the basement to meet with him, the affidavit reads.

During the other two buys at a different spot, police noted that the vehicle that Miller would arrive in was a dark-colored Subaru. The interactions between Miller and the CI were also recorded by police, the affidavit reads.

Miller faces felony charges of delivery of a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication facility. He also was hit with three misdemeanor drug charges. Police wrote that they expect to file more charges against Miller.

Miller is currently lodged in Centre County Prison unable to post his bail set at $15,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 29.