BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Wisconsin man is being charged after state police said he was caught stealing merchandise from Weis Market.

On Oct. 7 around 4:50 p.m., state police in Bedford were sent to the Weis Market located in Snake Spring Township for a report of retail theft. When they arrived, they learned that 54-year-old Thomas Hamilton had stolen $871.58 worth of items, including:

NEUTROGENA SERUM — Value $31.99

NEUTROGENA REGENERATING CREAM — Value $29.99

NEUTROGENA CORRECTING CREAM — Value $29.99

NEUTROGENA COLLAGEN SERUM — Value $35.99

OLAY RETINOL 24 MAX CREAM — Value $31.99

OLAY VITAMIN C CREAM — Value $30.99

NEXIUM — Value $26.49

ZYRTEC — Value $44.99

ZYRTEC — Value $21.99

PREVAGEN REGULAR — Value $39.95

PREVAGEN X-STRENGTH — Value $59.95

Charges are to be filed against Hamilton, including retail theft/shoplifting, through Bedford County Magisterial District Judge Kathy Calhoun.