ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you’re looking to score a free breakfast over Christmas weekend you’re in luck, all thanks to one man’s generosity.

Resident Victor Ruggery is paying for the meals of the first 100 customers at the Altoona Denny’s in Park Hills Plaza on Saturday, Dec. 24 starting at 7 a.m.

This isn’t the first time Ruggery had paid for people’s breakfast as he does it in honor of his mother through his Eva E. Ruggery Foundation.

Ruggery says he doesn’t accept donations but only asks that people do something nice for someone else.