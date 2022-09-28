SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Confluence man is now facing charges after police pulled him over on his pedal bike and reportedly found that he was high on methamphetamine.

On Monday, a summons was issued to 39-year-old Frederick Alan Ulderich stemming from a traffic stop that happened on Aug. 12 around 3:30 a.m., according to state police in Somerset. While on patrol, troopers noticed Ulderich riding his Kent Chaos pedal bike in the wrong lane of Casselman Street without any lights. Police also noticed he was pulling a Dollar General grocery cart.

Police pulled Ulderich over and reported that he appeared nervous and had dilated pupils. Troopers also found that Ulderich had active warrants for his arrest.

Because of his arrest warrants, troopers placed Ulderich in custody. Police noted in the affidavit that they found a clear plastic container of suspected meth and a blue metal straw with white powder residue inside on him.

Ulderich alleged that he used meth approximately two to three hours prior to his arrest, according to the criminal complaint. He also claimed he used marijuana about five to six hours prior to his arrest.

Ulderich was taken to UPMC Somerset for a blood draw. Results came back on Aug. 22 and revealed that he had methamphetamine and amphetamine in his system, according to court documents.

Ulderich was charged with minor counts of DUI, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia as well as summary charges for not having lights on his pedal bike and not obeying the rules of the road.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 20.