CLEARFIELD, PA. (WTAJ) — Officers were called for a report of a stolen car only to find the culprit as he was driving back to the scene of the crime, according to Clearfield police.

Jordan Graham, 30 (Clearfield County Prison)

Officers said they were called to a home Feb. 13, on the 700 block of Park Avenue in Clearfield where a man, later identified as 30-year-old Jordan Graham, of Woodland, allegedly stole a woman’s silver Chevy.

According to the criminal complaint, it didn’t take police long to come across the Chevy in the area of Ogden Ave. and Park Ave. Graham was seen turning onto Park Avenue and heading back towards the home where the car was reported stolen.

Police noted in the complaint that Graham was grinding gears, causing the car to stall out. When he got out of the Chevy, officers said the woman was yelling that the car was hers.

Graham claimed to police that he had just dropped off his daughter with her aunt, but he was on foot and doesn’t remember what happened after that, the complaint shows.

Officers reported that Graham failed multiple field sobriety tests they tried to conduct after taking him to the Clearfield police station before allegedly admitting to smoking meth and weed the day before.

It was also noted that officers found fresh damage to the Chevy’s bumper.

Graham now faces charges of theft, receiving stolen property, DUI, and criminal mischief. He was placed in Clearfield County Prison with bail set at $25,000.