UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Michigan man was jailed for assaulting a co-worker on a bus after Penn State’s home game against Ohio State, police said.

Penn State University police wrote in an affidavit that, they were called to the Outreach Building on campus for a fight going on outside at about 4:38 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they spoke to a woman who told them that Danzeil Brown, 30, had punched her in the face.

Police noted in the affidavit that the two work for a private security company called Best.

Danzeil Brown, 30 mug, courtesy of Centre County Prison

The woman reported she and Brown both got onto the bus and that she sat down in an aisle seat. Brown sat down in the seat next to hers and “kept ‘getting in her face’ and wouldn’t stop,” police noted.

She told police that when she tried to move to the back of the bus to get away from Brown he punched her in the face, which caused her nose to swell, police noted. Brown was then removed from the bus by onlookers.

Brown currently faces charges of misdemeanor assault, disorderly conduct and also harassment.

Brown is currently held up in Centre County Prison with bail denied, due to him being from out of state and for also having an “extensive criminal history,” according to online court docs. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 9.