CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philipsburg man is facing felony charges after police said he fought with officers at the Clearfield County probation office.

Joseph Oswalt, 31, was at the office for a scheduled check-in with his probation officer on Thursday, Nov. 9 when Clearfield Regional police said they were called to the office for a disturbance.

According to a criminal complaint, Oswalt’s probation officer knew he was wanted on an active warrant through the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department. The officer notified the sheriff’s office Oswalt was at the office.

Joseph Oswalt, 31, of Philipsburg. Image provided by the Clearfield County Jail.

When sheriff’s deputies arrived to arrest Oswalt, he allegedly said “I’m not going to jail.” Oswalt then tried to leave the office but wasn’t able to get past the officers and deputies. Police said Oswalt began fighting with the deputies as he continued to try to make his way to the door.

During the altercation, a holster containing a taser broke and fell off a deputy’s belt, according to the complaint. Police noted in court documents this made the situation dangerous as Oswalt could have easily picked up the taser.

Clearfield Regional police were then called to the office to assist the deputies but Oswald was eventually taken into custody before they arrived.

According to the complaint, Oswald refused to walk to the sheriff’s vehicle and was carried outside. Police said Oswald continued to resist arrest by violently thrashing his body around, allegedly hitting his head against a wall causing damage.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

When Oswald was taken to the Clearfield County Jail, police said he again fought with officers. This time, a loaded magazine for a pistol fell off of an officer’s belt and landed on the ground, according to the complaint. Police noted this was the second time Oswald caused an officer to temporarily lose control of a weapon or related accessory.

Oswald also allegedly tried to bite an officer and spit at him before he was placed in a cell. According to court documents, it took 12 law enforcement officials to control Oswalt during the incident at the jail.

Oswald was arraigned Tuesday afternoon and is being held at the Clearfield County Jail on $50,000 bail. He’s charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault, one felony count of disarming a law enforcement officer, two misdemeanor counts of assault, and 10 other related misdemeanor and summary charges.