UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man is accused of filming a Penn State student inside a bathroom and then assaulting them when he was confronted about it.

Mugshot of Mark Williams, via Centre County Prison

Mark Williams, 52, of State College, is accused of using his cell phone to try and record a student twice when they tried to use the bathroom inside the Hetzel Union Building (HUB), according to a criminal complaint by Penn State police.

A timely warning was then issued by PSU police to alert students about the incident.

When the student went to use the bathroom at about 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, inside the HUB, he claimed he saw Williams in a stall that was right next to him and he had his cell phone out in a “manner consistent with someone attempting to capture video of the victim’s genitalia”, according to the complaint. He then left the bathroom and waited for Williams to leave.

After about 20 to 30 minutes, the student went back into the same stall. Upon sitting down on the toilet, he saw Williams’ phone recording him and his body on the screen.

Police were then called, and while Williams tried to get away the student confronted him outside on the sidewalk, police said, which is where Williams punched him in the face.

There was video surveillance that caught Williams then running from the area, the complaint states.

Pennsylvania State Police Megan’s Law documentation confirmed that Williams lived in State College. Facebook photographs were used to match him to the person in the security footage and “documented his presence on the University Park campus and at the Hetzel Union Building specifically,” police noted in the complaint.

Williams faces two misdemeanor charges of invasion of privacy, simple assault and a summary charge of harassment. He is currently lodged in Centre County prison unable to post bail set at $15,000.

Williams had a preliminary hearing Wednesday, Feb. 22, before Magisterial District Judge Donald Hahn.