ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The man police said sold the stolen gun used in the 2020 deadly shooting of an Altoona 15-year-old is now in custody.

Mugshot of Jordan Miller, 21, via Blair County Prison

Jordan Miller, 21, is accused of selling the stolen Glock handgun used to kill Devon Pfirsching in an Altoona alley in late February 2020. Police contend Miller sold the stolen gun to Omedro Davis Jr., who was 16 at the time, for $110 and three grams of marijuana, Altoona police noted in the charges. Miller gave police a taped statement on March 7 where he allegedly admitted he got the Glock and three loaded magazines from Marcus Ellis less than a week before Pfirsching’s murder on Feb. 27.

Miller is also charged with the theft of two other handguns — a Sig Sauer .380 and a Ruger .40 — from trucks between Feb. 19 and Feb. 20, 2020.

Miller told police he was given the Glock to “hold,” but after not hearing from Ellis he decided to sell it to Davis. The deal was negotiated through Snapchat messages and according to court records, Davis was also messaging with Pfirsching’s killer, Owen Southerland, telling him if he got him $150, Davis would get him a Glock.

Pfirsching was shot and killed four days later in a botched robbery when 16-year-old Southerland, along with 16-year-old Logan Persing and 15-year-old Damien Green lured the 15-year-old to an alley on Altoona’s East End. Davis gave them advice on how to carry it out the plan and then afterward, told Southerland to get rid of the gun.

The Glock used in the murder has never been recovered, but police noted in Miller’s charges that one of the two handguns Miller said he stole along with two other men was found the day after he spoke with police in March 2020. The next day after Miller’s confession, police learned about a Snapchat post that read “Anyone interested,” promoting a sale of one of the stolen pistols, police noted.

Southerland, now 18, pleaded guilty to charges that included first-degree murder, conspiracy and robbery in Oct. 2021 and was sentenced to 35 years to life in state prison. Persing, now 19, pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in exchange for a 17 to 34 year. sentence. Davis, now 19, pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and will spend 10 to 20 years behind bars. Green, now 18, is awaiting the outcome of his case, one that has been held up by legal wrangling over whether he should be tried as an adult. Ellis pleaded guilty to theft and related charges in connection with the Glock and is now serving a state prison sentence related to a separate case involving another shooting.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Miller faces 14 felony counts, including conspiracy, theft from a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, illegal possession of a gun. Miller was charged in September and had no fixed address. He was taken to Blair County prison with bail set at $50,000 after his arraignment Thursday morning. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 11.