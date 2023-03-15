CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A man is behind bars for shooting a gun from his porch, even though he wasn’t legally allowed to possess a firearm, according to police.

Elias Quintanilla, 39, of El Salvador, is facing felony charges for shooting a .380 pistol early Wednesday morning, according to court documents.

Just after 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Bellefonte Police received reports of six gunshots being fired near the 200 block of Lamb Street.

Police searched the area but did not see anyone or any traffic. Officers contacted nearby residents who also said they heard gunshots about 20 minutes before police arrived, according to court documents. One of the residents told police they only heard 3 gunshots.

Around noon, a witness went to the Bellefonte Police Department with information regarding the gunshots. According to the charges filed, the witness told police they heard two gunshots along with seeing two flashes inside a home along the 200 block of Lamb Street.

The witness continued, telling police after the shots were fired they saw people coming in and out of the house. They also saw people using flashlights as if they were looking for something outside, police noted in the complaint.

After receiving a search warrant, police went to a home on 200 block Lamb Street to look for any evidence of the shooting. They were met by Quintanilla and began searching the room he came from. Inside police found a green military bag in a dresser with a loaded .380 pistol, according to the charges filed.

Quintanilla told officers that the gun belonged to him and reportedly admitted to knowing he was not allowed to have a firearm in his possession but did for protection, police noted in the affidavit.

He also reportedly admitted to shooting the pistol six times from his back porch. Police searched the area and found empty cases, along with two holes, according to the charges filed. One of the bullets was dug out of a wall and the other was found lying on the porch.

Quintanilla is behind bars in the Centre County Prison after failing to post $100,000 bail. He’s facing felony discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and possession of a firearm prohibited charges along with a misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person charge and a simple disorderly conduct hazardous charge.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 22.