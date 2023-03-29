CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man is facing charges for allegedly stealing multiple deer from a hunting camp in Centre County last year.

Fred Gummo Jr., 36, of Pa. Furnace, stole three white-tailed antlered deer carcasses in early December from a hunting camp off of Whitehall Road including harvest tags, according to the charges filed by the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

During the investigation, agents got a picture of a deer in Gummo’s yard that “closely resembled” one of the stolen carcasses, an investigator with the game commission wrote in a criminal complaint.

Gummo admitted in an interview with investigators that he stole the deer from the hunting camp, the complaint reads. He also took two big game harvest tags, investigators wrote.

The three deer that Gummo is accused of stealing have a monetary value of $2,400. There is a replacement cost of $800 for a non-trophy class white-tailed deer, the investigator noted in the complaint.

Gummo faces a misdemeanor charge of theft by unlawful taking. He also faces multiple summary charges of unlawful possession of game or wildlife, unlawful possession or replacement of card, license, or tag, and furnishing false or misleading information on a carcass of big game.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 26.