CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The man charged with stabbing and killing another man in Centre County last year to head to trial.

Fernando Rosado-Guzman’s, 36, of Phillipsburg, trial is scheduled to start July 31 and continue through Aug. 7 with Senior Judge Pamela Ruest expected to preside over it, according to Centre County Deputy District Attorney Megan McGoron. Jury selection will be on July 10.

Rosado-Guzman was charged with homicide after he fatally stabbed Brian Lyncha in August when the two were engaged in a fight on, according to the charges filed by state police in Rockview.

Lyncha was found dead in the backyard of a Rush Township home, police said.

Mugshot of Fernando Rosado-Guzman via Centre County Jail

In his account to police, Rosado-Guzman said he stabbed Lyncha out of self-defense. He claimed that Lyncha ran up to him, pushed him off his bike, and started hitting him in the face. That’s when he “poked” Lyncha with the knife, according to the charging documents.

A friend of Rosado-Guzman’s told police that they were given the knife and were told that he stabbed Lyncha a “couple of times,” the criminal complaint reads.

Rosado-Guzman was the one who called 911 to report the stabbing. In the call, he said he was the one who stabbed Lyncha.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Rosado-Guzman was also charged with a misdemeanor count of possessing instruments of crime. He is currently locked up in Centre County Correctional Facility.