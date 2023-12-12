CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Pennsylvania man is facing charges after he was accused of recklessly injuring another man in an ATV accident in Clearfield County.

Zachary Shilala, 21, of Sykesville, was leaving a party on the ATV with the man when he crashed the vehicle causing it to roll and land on its passenger side, according to court documents.

State police were sent to Penn Highlands DuBois on May 14 after they were told a man was taken to the ER from the crash that occurred on Bancosky Road in Brady Township sometime around 4 a.m.

A trooper arrived at the hospital at 4:42 a.m. where staff said the man sustained scraping over a large area of his body. The man was then flown to UPMC Pittsburgh for additional medical treatment. Troopers later learned on May 15 the man sustained two broken arms and had most of his left arm amputated.

State police spoke to a witness who helped drive the injured man to the hospital. The witness said he was driving on Bancosky Road when the ATV pulled out in front of him. According to state police, the witness described the driver of the ATV who matched Shilala’s appearance.

Troopers then questioned Shilala about the wreck. He claimed he was the passenger on the ATV and the man was driving when the ATV went off the road and tipped over. Shilala told state police the vehicle was going 15 to 20 mph when the crash happened. According to a criminal complaint, Shilala added he did drink two to three alcoholic beverages before leaving on the ATV.

Three other witnesses spoke to troopers on May 17 who all said Shilala was driving the ATV. They claimed Shilala said he slammed on the brakes after the man yelled “Stop” causing the vehicle to roll. One witness told state police Shilala was “freaking out” and saying he needed to leave, according to the complaint. Another witness claimed Shilala said he only had “5 beers” when he was asked about the wreck.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

On May 23, the injured man was interviewed by state police over the phone. According to the complaint, the man said he and Shilala left a party in the vehicle and claimed Shilala had five to six alcoholic beverages but didn’t seem drunk. He said Shilala was driving between 45 to 50 mph on Bancosky Road before the vehicle went into a ditch and flipped.

Shilala had his preliminary hearing on Friday, Dec. 8 and was released on $100,000 unsecured bail. He’s charged with felony aggravated assault by vehicle, accidents involving personal injury, and misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person. He also faces 18 summary charges.