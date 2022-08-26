CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Morrisdale man is wanted by state police after he was accused of raping a person with autism.

State police said Keith Billotte, 48, didn’t appear for a court hearing on July 20 where he was scheduled to be arraigned on felony charges including rape of a mentally disabled person and deviate sexual intercourse with a mentally disabled person.

Authorities were first notified of the incident on March 28 when the autistic person told his therapist Billotte forced him to perform oral sex at his home in Cooper Township the day prior, according to court documents. The victims mother reportedly took him to see the therapist because of the abuse.

State police later spoke to the victim at the Clearfield County Child Advocacy Center. While speaking to troopers, the victim claimed Billotte told him he would “teach him how to do porn.”

State police said Billotte has an active warrant for his arrest. Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.