CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Curwensville man is charged with assaulting another man at a camp in Clearfield County.

Mason Guelich, 22, was accused by multiple people of punching and stomping on the man after the man confronted Guelich about an alleged sexual assault.

State police were sent to the Clearfield Hospital after a woman reported her son was assaulted. Troopers were told the assault happened at a camp in Pike Township on Dec. 23, 2022.

According to the criminal complaint, the man confronted Guelich when he showed up at the camp. During the argument, the man allegedly wanted Guelich to admit to the sexual assault and say he wouldn’t do it again.

Another man questioned by troopers said Guelich told the man “let’s go outside and talk.” After the two went outside, a loud thud was heard by others at the camp and the man was then found on the ground bleeding, according to court documents.

Other witnesses questioned by state police claimed Guelich first shoved the man down on a couch during the argument. After Guelich and the man went outside, witnesses told troopers they saw Guelich punch the man in the face and stomp on him while he was on the ground.

Guelich claimed the man slipped and fell but witnesses said they saw him assault the man, according to court documents. State police noted the man’s medical records showed he had a deep cut on his scalp requiring staples, a concussion and a broken temple bone.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Guelich was arraigned on Saturday, Jan. 28 and released on $100,000 unsecured bail. He’s charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 15.