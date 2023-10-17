ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man who was arrested during a drug bust in Altoona on Friday is charged with attempted homicide in a shooting that happened in the city in March.

Marquis Harris, 38, had an active warrant for his arrest after an investigation by police found he allegedly shot a man, according to the Altoona Police Department. Harris was arrested on Friday, Oct. 13 after state and local law enforcement raided a home and found over $70,000 worth of drugs.

Officers were sent to an apartment along 4th Avenue on March 12 at 3:30 p.m. for a reported shooting. Once at the scene, a man was found on the front porch with a bleeding left hand. Police said the man’s hand was deformed from a gunshot wound.

According to a criminal complaint, the man claimed that someone shot him in the hand inside the apartment and left in a car. He explained that multiple people were involved in the incident and drove away with the suspect in a silver sedan with an out-of-state license plate.

Marquis Harris, 38, of Altoona. Image provided by the Blair County Prison.

The man was taken to UPMC Altoona for treatment and further questioned by police at the hospital about what exactly happened. The man claimed the incident began when his girlfriend told him to leave the apartment.

According to the complaint, three other people were with the man’s girlfriend including the suspect who was later identified by police as Harris. The man told officers he never saw Harris before and did not know him. He claimed he and Harris got into an argument about his belongings and Harris pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it at him.

The man claimed Harris fired one shot at him but the round hit his left hand. Police noted in court documents the man said “he was going to kill me with the gun in his hand.”

Harris allegedly ran out of the apartment and the man began chasing after him. The man said Harris ran north on 23rd Street where he got into the silver sedan and left the area.

According to the complaint, the man’s girlfriend and another woman and man who were at the apartment when the shooting happened were questioned by officers. Police noted that statements made by all three were inconsistent with the man’s story and did not match each other’s recollection of events.

The silver sedan which belonged to one of the people who was questioned by police was impounded and searched. According to the complaint, a loaded handgun was found on the passenger floor of the vehicle.

An investigation by police found security camera video of the shooting from multiple locations in the area. According to court documents, police said the video of the incident matched the man’s story of what happened.

Officers obtained cell phone data from the woman and man who were at the apartment. Calls and deleted messages revealed a phone number that was found to belong to Harris, according to the complaint.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Police identified Harris using an open-source search of his phone number. According to court documents, he was found to have originally lived in New Jersey and has a criminal history both in New Jersey and Altoona.

Police noted Harris matched the physical description the man gave of the shooter with the same build and height. Harris’s phone records also showed he was allegedly in the area of the apartment at the same time of the shooting.

According to the complaint, Harris was convicted of felony aggravated assault and firearm charges in 2013 which makes him a person not to possess a firearm.

Harris was arraigned on Oct. 13 and is being held at the Blair County Prison where he is denied bail. He’s also charged with two counts of aggravated assault, prohibited possession of a firearm, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of an instrument of a crime, terroristic threats and five other related charges.

The names of those involved in this case are withheld as no additional charges have been filed at this time.