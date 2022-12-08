ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing several charges after police say he and two other juveniles broke into three buildings, one owned by Penn State.

Timothy Shoeman, 22, was accused of the break-ins after officers received an anonymous tip that identified him as a suspect seen in security camera photos.

Altoona police were first notified on Monday, Nov. 21 of a burglary that occurred at a building along 11th Avenue that was under construction. The owner told officers unknown individuals broke into the building and damaged doors in the front and rear of the building.

Police were informed of a neighboring building that was being remodeled was also broken into during the same time, according to court documents. The owner of the neighboring building told police they suspected the same individuals entered through the front door.

Once inside, the suspects broke a double-pane window and spray-painted the floor and walls, according to the criminal complaint. Police noted a wall inside the building was spray painted with the word “Tim.”

Police were then informed of a third building that belonged to Penn State University was broken into. Penn State police informed officers the suspects forcibly entered the Penn Building on Sunday, Nov. 20 causing damage and stealing items inside.

Security camera footage showed two suspects, later identified as Shoeman and a juvenile, attempting to enter the Penn Building through the front doors before gaining access through the Heritage Discovery Center, according to the criminal complaint.

Shoeman and the juvenile roamed the building for 40 minutes where police say they were seen carrying a fire extinguisher and projector. Shoeman was also allegedly seen taking a bottle of wine from the 5th-floor guest suites.

A crime alert was sent to the campus community by Penn State police containing still photos from the security camera video. Shoeman was identified as a suspect within 20 minutes of the alert being issued, according to court documents.

Officers questioned Shoeman at the Altoona Police Department where he reportedly admitted to breaking into the 11th Avenue buildings and the Penn Building. Shoeman also told police he spray-painted his name on the wall of the 11th Avenue building, according to police.

Two juveniles were also questioned by police about the break-ins and both confessed their involvement with Shoeman but one claimed he did not enter the Penn Building. In total, the burglaries at all three buildings caused $4,720 in damages.

Shoeman was arraigned in the afternoon on Tuesday, Dec. 6 in Altoona district court where he was released on $75,000 unsecured bail. He’s charged with three felony counts of burglary, criminal trespass, two counts of corruption of minors and other related offenses.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.