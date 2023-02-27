ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was charged with DUI after police said he refused to stop his truck and resisted arrest.

Jesse Boggs, 40, was driving his GMC truck at 2:51 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 27 when Altoona police first attempted to pull him over at an intersection on 31st Street and Broad Avenue.

According to court documents, officers saw Boggs enter his truck and leave a parking lot near Maple Avenue and 31st Street. Boggs was known by police to have a suspended driver’s license from a DUI.

When police signaled for Boggs to pull over, he continued driving toward Logan Boulevard. Boggs stopped at a red light at an intersection where police ordered him to turn the truck off and stick his hands out of the window. Instead, he reached across the cab of his truck and locked the passenger side door, according to the criminal complaint.

Police said Boggs continued driving south on Logan Boulevard before stopping for another red light at East Plank Road. Multiple officers then approached Boggs’s truck and ordered him to open the door.

When Boggs refused, the officers broke into the truck by breaking the driver and passenger side windows and removed him by cutting his seatbelt, according to the criminal complaint. During the arrest, police noted Boggs was verbally combative and smelled of alcohol. Officers also found drug-related items in his truck including a glass pipe and two small baggies with residue.

Boggs was later arraigned on Monday morning and placed in Blair County Prison where he’s being held on $50,000 bail. He’s charged with felony fleeing and attempting to elude an officer, four misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia and other summary traffic violations.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, March 8.