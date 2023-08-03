BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford County man is facing a slew of charges after state police said he was driving drunk with a child in the back seat of his Ford Mustang.

Christopher Crowley, 37, of Schellsburg, was allegedly driving under the influence on Route 56 in the area of Cavalry Hollow Road in West Saint Clair Township on May 26 at 6:10 p.m.

According to a criminal complaint, a trooper saw Crowley aggressively driving in the westbound lane before he pulled out to pass a Jeep, with an SUV in the eastbound lane. Crowley nearly hit the Jeep and the SUV as he changed lanes. State police noted Crowley also drove off the roadway and over the fog line.

The trooper then attempted to pull Crowley over but he was allegedly speeding in his Mustang and continued to drive west on Route 56. Crowley then turned onto Dunkard Hollow Road where he slowed down to 20 mph and eventually stopped in a driveway, according to the complaint.

When the trooper approached the Mustang, Crowley handed over his driver’s license but state police said he didn’t provide any other documents and struggled to find them. This is when the trooper noticed the child in the back seat of the vehicle, according to court documents.

State police noted in the complaint Crowley appeared to be “visibly intoxicated” with slurred speech and sluggish movements. Crowley claimed he did not drink any alcohol.

After failing field sobriety tests, state police said Crowley was placed under arrest and taken to UPMC Bedford for a blood test. According to the complaint, Crowley had a blood alcohol content of 0.136%.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Crowley was arraigned Thursday morning and released on $50,000 unsecured bail. He’s charged with felony endangering the welfare of a child, misdemeanor DUI, and 11 summary traffic charges.